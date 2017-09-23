News
Dollar loses ground in Armenia
16:52, 23.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.88/$1 in Armenia on Saturday; this is down by AMD 0.42 from Friday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 573.60  (down by AMD 0.50), that of one British pound was AMD 648.24 (down by AMD 0.57), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.31 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 260.65, AMD 19,869.53 and AMD 14,347.39, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Saturday.

