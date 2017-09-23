Turkish minister: Weapons supplied by US to Syrian Kurds will sooner or later target Turkey

Turkish defense minister Nurettin Canikli delivered a report in Turkish parliament to get a permission to prolong military actions in Iraq and Syria.

Upcoming Kurdistan referendum is a challenge for Turkey, and the country has to be prepared, the minister said when addressing the lawmakers. The referendum will create new hotbeds of tension and conflicts in the region, Canikli added.

“I once again call on the Kurdish leaders to abandon referendum. Turkey has underscored its assistance to the Iraq’s territorial integrity, while the problems of Kurds have to be solved in compliance with Iraq’s Constitution,” he added.

Speaking about weapons supplied to the Syrian Kurds by the United States, Canikli said the weapons will be sooner or later used against Turkey.