Sunday
September 24
North Korea says US has to think twice before attacking
23:26, 23.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said U.S. President’s speech at UN was unreasonable and the American leader has turned the White House into a “noisy bazaar”.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, Ri Yong Ho said the United States and the allies have to think twice before making military provocations against North Korea. He added that North Korea is a responsible weapon state, but will take tough measure in case of attack.

The minister said Pyongyang is seeking military parity with Washington, while nuclear arms are a self-defense measure.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
