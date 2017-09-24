News
Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss organization of meeting between presidents
00:09, 24.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Saturday met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer, Igor Popov and Stephane Visconti also participated in the meeting in New York, Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers discussed issues related to organization of the meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit the region in October.

