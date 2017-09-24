News
Sunday
September 24
News
North Korean FM: Trump is mentally deranged person
10:24, 24.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea's Foreign Minister has told the United Nations it is "inevitable" Pyongyang will target the US mainland with its rockets, after President Donald Trump made fiery comments about the rogue state's leader.

Ri Yong-ho told the UN General Assembly Mr Trump was on a "suicide mission" and had made "our rockets' visit to the entire US mainland inevitable", by calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "rocket man on a suicide mission" in his own address days earlier.

Mr Ri said Mr Trump was a "mentally deranged person full of megalomania and complacency", who is "chastised even by the American people as 'Commander in Grief, 'Lying King', 'President Evil'.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
