North Korean FM: Trump is mentally deranged person

North Korea's Foreign Minister has told the United Nations it is "inevitable" Pyongyang will target the US mainland with its rockets, after President Donald Trump made fiery comments about the rogue state's leader.

Ri Yong-ho told the UN General Assembly Mr Trump was on a "suicide mission" and had made "our rockets' visit to the entire US mainland inevitable", by calling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "rocket man on a suicide mission" in his own address days earlier.

Mr Ri said Mr Trump was a "mentally deranged person full of megalomania and complacency", who is "chastised even by the American people as 'Commander in Grief, 'Lying King', 'President Evil'.