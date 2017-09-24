German women protest lack of female-friendly public toilets

In five cities – Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Haarlem, Rotterdam and Utrecht – several hundred women relieved themselves in male urinals or on the street on Saturday, according to protest group Zeikwijven, or "pissing women," DW reported.
The protest – "Power to the Peepee" – was organized by Geerte Piening, who was found guilty earlier this week of public urination in a place where there was no toilet for women. She was fined 90 euros (105 dollars).
She said the protesters want to prove "that it isn't possible for women to urinate in a decent, hygienic and dignified manner in a public urinal designed for men."
By mid-afternoon, more than 160 images had been posted on Instagram under the hashtag #zeikwijf. Some of the images will be sent to Dutch Minister for Education, Culture and Science Jet Bussemaker with a petition called "Urination Equality in the Netherlands."