Armenian researchers work on cancer treatment

YEREVAN. – Armenian researchers are working on cancer treatment.
Aram Manukyan, a senior researcher at the Institute for Physical Research of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the respective clinical study is conducted together with the Rostov Scientific Research Institute of Oncology of Russia, and two German centers: The Laser Zentrum Hannover, and the University of Duisburg-Essen.
Manukyan said the objective of this work is to combine the results of the methods of photodynamic therapy and magnetic heating to treat cancer.
Armenian physicists are working toward combining these two “Trojan horses” in one “harness” and injecting them together.