Mass media: Israel and Bahrain wish to normalize relations

Israel is on the path to normalize diplomatic ties with the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain as the two countries draw closer over their shared hostility to Iran, with an announcement even possible in the relatively near future, Middle East Eye reported quoting Bahraini and Western officials.
While a normalization of ties would likely not extend to the opening of diplomatic missions, the officials said the two countries are already working to set up exchange visits of businessman and religious figures, and even of government ministers.
“I do not think we will witness the opening of an Israeli embassy here, but probably we will have official visits from ministers of trade and economic affairs,” an unnamed Western official told Middle East Eye.
The source said the moves were part of a new reality in the Middle East in which, for example, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad was no longer considered a pariah by all.
"Israel does not threaten our security or conspire on us but Iran certainly does," the official said.