News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 25
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum kicks off
10:54, 25.09.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

The referendum on independence has kicked off in Iraqi Kurdistan.

People are congratulating each other, and there is a festive mood on this occasion in Erbil, the capital city of this autonomy, RIA Novosti news agency of Russia reported from on location.

All Iraqi citizens that are registered in Iraqi Kurdistan and the Kurdish territories outside its borders are eligible to take part in this plebiscite. 

The High Electoral Commission had informed that more than 3 million people have the right to vote in this referendum. 

Iraqi Kurdistan is the unofficial name of the Kurdistan Region, which has a broad autonomy status within the boundaries of Iraq.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iraqi Kurdistan PM speaks about negotiation, peshmerga say they are ready to repel any attack
It is not to draw the borders of Kurdistan through this referendum either...
 Iran closes airspace to all flights to and from Iraqi Kurdistan
Iran has closed its airspace at the request of the country's federal government...
 Kurdish expats begin voting in Iraqi Kurdistan referendum
The first voters were Kurds living in China…
US cautions citizens of possible unrest during Kurdish independence referendum
U.S. citizens should avoid travel into and within territories disputed between the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq…
Turkish minister: Weapons supplied by US to Syrian Kurds will sooner or later target Turkey
Turkey has underscored its assistance to the Iraq’s territorial integrity...
 Paylan: Referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan may provoke an earthquake
“The earthquake can be very bloody, and in case of provocations Armenia will not be able to remain calm...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news