Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum kicks off

The referendum on independence has kicked off in Iraqi Kurdistan.

People are congratulating each other, and there is a festive mood on this occasion in Erbil, the capital city of this autonomy, RIA Novosti news agency of Russia reported from on location.

All Iraqi citizens that are registered in Iraqi Kurdistan and the Kurdish territories outside its borders are eligible to take part in this plebiscite.

The High Electoral Commission had informed that more than 3 million people have the right to vote in this referendum.

Iraqi Kurdistan is the unofficial name of the Kurdistan Region, which has a broad autonomy status within the boundaries of Iraq.