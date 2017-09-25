News
Chancellor Merkel-led ruling coalition wins Germany Bundestag election
10:34, 25.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The ruling Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) alliance has won Sunday’s Bundestag election by getting 33 percent of the votes.

The Central Election Commission of Germany has announced about the aforesaid after the tallying of the votes that were cast in all 299 constituencies in the country.

To note, the CDU/CSU coalition is led by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Several other political forces also have won seats in the German parliament by passing the respective 5-percent threshold, reported the Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany.

