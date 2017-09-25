News
Yerevan to host Armenian-Iraqi cooperation commission meeting
11:49, 25.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Fourth meeting of the Armenian-Iraqi Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation will kick off Monday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The assembly will be held until Tuesday, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan is heading the Armenian side, and the Iraqi co-chair of this commission is Minister of Agriculture Falah Hassan Zaidan.

During his visit, Zaidan will also meet with several Armenian senior officials.

