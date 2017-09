Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Eduard Sharmazanov, on Monday headed to Russia on a working visit.

In Saint Petersburg, he will attend the events devoted to the 130th birth anniversary of world-renowned Armenian orientalist Joseph (Hovsep) Orbeli, who was the Founding President of the Armenian Academy of Sciences—now, the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During his visit, Sharmazanov will also hold several talks.