Monday
September 25
Lithuanian blogger: Azerbaijani black lists do not frighten tourists coming to Karabakh (PHOTO)
12:31, 25.09.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Analytics, Society

Lithuanian blogger Stanislav Gorbunov shared his impressions about the trip to Armenia nad Nagorno-Karabakh

 “I have just come back from a week-long trip to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. These places have become a real discovery. It is necessary to go there right now, while the world tourism industry is not too interested in these regions,” Gorbunov wrote.

However, the blogger was most impressed not by natural attractions, ancient history or amazing beauty of the monasteries, but people who live there.

“I was fascinated by their cordiality, kindness and openness,” he wrote, adding that he devotes his first photo essay from this trip to the Armenians “ who seem so distant and so close to us at the same time.”

“Look at these faces and you will immediately understand whether it is worth going, if you have not been here yet, and whether it will be interesting and comfortable for you here,” Gorbunov added.

The blogger also had a chance to visit the wine festival in the Karabakh village of Tog: “Many people from all over the world gathered here. They were apparently not frightened by black lists of Azerbaijan.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos
