News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 25
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Armenia missile system smuggling case trial: Igla is brought to courtroom
12:38, 25.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The items recognized as evidence are being inspected Monday at the trial of the criminal case into Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan and several others.

The Igla missile system, which, according to the materials of this case, Babayan and the other defendants had illegally acquired, also has been brought to the court in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Samvel Babayan, however, announced at court that it cannot be considered a weapon because it does not have a battery, and therefore it can be viewed solely a part of ammunition.

According to the indictment, Babayan prompted a group of people to illegally purchase, transport and store Igla missile system, and he acquired unlawful property in exchange.

Seven defendants are standing trial. Three of them—including Samvel Babayan—are under arrest, whereas a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as a precautionary measure for the other four defendants.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Address by President Serzh Sargsyan on Independence Day (PHOTOS)
Migration flows have dramatically grown in the modern world…
 Newspaper: How much did authorities spend on Armenia-Diaspora conference?
It is hard to say what will be remembered from this event if everything does not go beyond the level of speeches…
 Newspaper: Why did Gagik Tsarukyan not attend Armenia-Diaspora conference?
His spokesperson shed light on this matter…
 Newspaper: Tsarukyan bloc to run in Armenia local elections
As for Way Out opposition bloc, the respective discussions are still underway…
 Armenia MP says there is no need to look for alternative to EAEU
And the West does not show “excitement” towards the country…
 Newspaper: Armenia ruling party decides, Karapetyan to remain PM in 2018
But the President’s office is not in a hurry to announce this…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news