Armenia missile system smuggling case trial: Igla is brought to courtroom

YEREVAN. – The items recognized as evidence are being inspected Monday at the trial of the criminal case into Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan and several others.

The Igla missile system, which, according to the materials of this case, Babayan and the other defendants had illegally acquired, also has been brought to the court in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Samvel Babayan, however, announced at court that it cannot be considered a weapon because it does not have a battery, and therefore it can be viewed solely a part of ammunition.

According to the indictment, Babayan prompted a group of people to illegally purchase, transport and store Igla missile system, and he acquired unlawful property in exchange.

Seven defendants are standing trial. Three of them—including Samvel Babayan—are under arrest, whereas a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as a precautionary measure for the other four defendants.