Armenia-Iran forum on nanotechnology and technology concludes
13:37, 25.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Three memorandums were signed at the end of the two-day Armenian-Iranian forum on nanotechnology and technology, and which was held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Three Armenian and three Iranian companies have signed a memorandum, each, between them, on the intention to collaborate in these domains, the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Emil Tarasyan, who attended the respective signing ceremony, summed up the results of this forum, and noted that it met the expectations.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
