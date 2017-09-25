Armenia-Iran forum on nanotechnology and technology concludes

YEREVAN. – Three memorandums were signed at the end of the two-day Armenian-Iranian forum on nanotechnology and technology, and which was held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Three Armenian and three Iranian companies have signed a memorandum, each, between them, on the intention to collaborate in these domains, the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Emil Tarasyan, who attended the respective signing ceremony, summed up the results of this forum, and noted that it met the expectations.