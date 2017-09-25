News
Lokyan: Iraq could become one of Armenia’s best partners in energy resources
14:05, 25.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia is completely importing its energy resources, and Iraq could become one of our best partners in this domain. 

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia, Davit Lokyan, on Monday said the aforementioned speaking at the Fourth meeting of the Armenian-Iraqi Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which has kicked off in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

In the minister’s words, Iraq is a friendship country of Armenia, and bilateral relations have further developed in recent years.

“And our governments have entrusted us the matter of deepening of cooperation,” Lokyan added. “We [Armenia] are going to simplify the visa regime for several countries, and, after this session, we will reflect also on that matter.”

Furthermore, the minister noted that the IT sector is developing in Armenia, and there are broad opportunities for respective cooperation.

