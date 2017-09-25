Lobbyists promised Azerbaijan to organize a meeting with Trump?

Former manager of Trump's campaign Corey Lewandowski may be involved in lobbying for Azerbaijan, Politico reported quoting its sources.
The article published by Politico website says Lewandowski quit the firm he was co-founding and appears to be a working for a new. Lewandowski now is trying to cash on his relationship with President Trump.
“In a recent conversation with Elin Suleymanov, the Azerbaijani ambassador to the U.S., Lewandowski promised that he could get the Azerbaijani president a meeting with Trump, according to a source familiar with the exchange,” the article reads.
Asked about the reports, Lewandowski said he did not do foreign work, while Azerbaijani ambassador said he was not aware whether Lewandowski was working for Azerbaijan.