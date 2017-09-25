Armenia Parliament speaker visits Georgia: There are no unresolved problems between us

Chairman of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), Ara Babloyan, on Monday commenced his official visit to Georgia. The NA delegation, led by Babloyan, met with Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze of the Parliament of Georgia.

The RA NA speaker noted that the NA delegation’s official visit to Georgia will be a serious impetus for the further strengthening of the state relations between the two countries, especially in parliamentary cooperation, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ara Babloyan particularly stressed that Armenian authorities attach great importance to the development and expansion of cooperation with Georgia. The head of the RA Parliament noted: “In relations between each other, we have been guided with one true principle: there are no unresolved problems between us.”

He expressed the hope that productive cooperation will continue, and new ways will be found for the rapprochement of various contacts.

Ara Babloyan proposed his Georgian colleague to make more frequent the cooperation between the parliamentarians of the two countries, in the format of mutual visits and joint discussions.

Talking about the Georgian-Armenian relations, the speaker of the Georgian parliament, for his part, particularly noted that although this year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Georgian-Armenian friendship has a history that goes back several centuries. Kobakhidze assured that all parliamentary forces of Georgia share the view that relations with Armenia should be brotherly, and steps should be undertaken to further strengthen them. Also, the head of the Georgian parliament thoroughly presented the main directions of the ongoing reforms in Georgia.

Also, the interlocutors discussed the economic, social, cultural, educational, and several other domains.