Armenia’s Sargsyan to Merkel: Under your wise governance, Germany will strengthen its position on international arena

President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, on the Merkel-led Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party’s victory in Sunday’s Bundestag’s (parliament) election.

In his message, the President expressed confidence that under Merkel’s wise governance, the friendly people of Germany shall continue along the path of development and progress, while the country will strengthen its position on the international arena.

“The German citizens’ vote of confidence to the CDU is a vivid evidence of people’s strong trust in the Christian Democratic Union and the effectiveness of its political, economic and social policies implemented over the past years.

“During your tenure of office, the agenda of the Armenian-German partnership has been developing dynamically, adding a new relish to political dialogue, activating reciprocated high-profile visits, expanding and deepening economic, humanitarian, inter-parliamentary and decentralized ties.

“An important achievement for us is that Germany is today one of the most reliable and stable partners of Armenia, supportive of democratic processes in our country and advocating the furtherance of EU-Armenia cooperation.

“I am keen on seeing the consistent development of inter-party ties, especially on the margins of the European People’s Party, the value system of which is shared by the Republican Party of Armenia and the Christian Democratic Union of Germany.

“I am hopeful that during the forthcoming session of the Bundestag, the Armenian-German cooperation will be expanded and replenished with new mutually beneficial programs for the welfare of our peoples.

“Your Excellency, reiterating my congratulations on the victory of the CDU party, I wish you every success and new achievements in your activities,” the President of the Republic of Armenia said in his congratulatory message addressed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.