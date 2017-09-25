Sharmazanov: Azerbaijan’s giving religious nuance to Karabakh conflict should be condemned by CSTO PA

YEREVAN. – Being in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on a working visit, Vice Chairman Eduard Sharmazanov of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Monday met with Pyotr Ryabukhin, the Responsible Secretary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA).

In the course of the talk, organizational works for the upcoming CSTO PA Council meeting were discussed, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, the parties stressed with satisfaction the Armenian delegation’s active participation in the activities of the CSTO PA.

Separately, Sharmazanov presented the military and political situation in Armenia’s region, noted that Azerbaijan continues remaining a threat for regional security and stability, and said Azerbaijan’s giving a religious nuance to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict should be condemned by CSTO PA.

“Through many years, the leadership of Azerbaijan has openly campaigned Armenophobia, also trying to give religious nuance to the Artsakh problem,” he stated. “We condemn the racist policy of Azerbaijan’s leadership, and we consider it unacceptable to give religious nuance to the problem. The conflict should be resolved exclusively through peaceful negotiations, having as a key the complete realization of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination.”