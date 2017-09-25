US plans to remove title of envoy to OSCE Minsk Group?

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wants to eliminate at least 30 special envoy positions at the State Department, including those engaged in the Syrian crisis and Karabakh conflict.

Politico posted a letter of Tillerson to Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The letter, in particular, says that the European and Eurasian Affairs Bureau (EUR) will retain the staff and functions of the Senior Representative to Minsk Group.

“The title will be removed and the functions will continue to be performed by a deputy assistant secretary in the European and Eurasian Affairs Bureau (EUR). One position and $182,000 in support costs will remain in the European and Eurasian Affairs Bureau (EUR),” the letter says.