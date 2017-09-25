The Hayrapetyan brothers from Russia win pan-Armenian contest of young scientists (PHOTO)

The Hayrapetyan brothers from Russia have been named the winners of the Contest for Young Scientists and Innovators launched by Discovery Science.

The contest was underway un a number of countries, and is supported by Ucom company in Armenia.

Samson and Hrant Hayrapetyan created a gadget that will help the deaf-and-dumb people translate hand movements into speech and then convert speech into video via holographic camera.

Two Armenian teams won special prizes. Narek Harutyunyan, 12, from Gyumri was awarded a special prize for a system of virtual communication. The system creates 3D images of several people in one place.

“For example, I am in Gyumri, one of my friends is in the Athens and the other is in Paris, but we want to meet in Dresden. The program will enable to show a place where we meet on display and 3D images of my friends and me,” Narek said.

The jury also awarded three students of Ayb school – Ani Aznavuryan, Aren Aznavuryan and Davit Abrahamyan. They are working on the idea of sending signals using the root system of plants.

Congratulating future scientists and engineers, Ucom General Director Hayk Yesayan said: “Your work is your and our prosperous future. You will replace me in a few years, and new guys will replace you.”