Washington hopes there will be some “very good deliverables” when President Donald Trump visits China, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said during the meeting with Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang, Reuters reported.
“We are looking forward to a very good session including a lot of American CEOs and we hope there will be some very good deliverables,” Ross said.
According to China's PM, the two countries’ common interests far outweighed their differences and their economic and trade relationship had enormously benefited both countries and the world.
“China is the world’s largest developing country while the United States is the world’s biggest developed country,” Li said.