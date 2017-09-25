News
Artsakh president introduces new ministers
18:09, 25.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan on Monday visited the ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism, ministry of education, science and sports, ministry of finance, ministry of nature protection and natural resources, ministry of economy and industrial infrastructures, ministry of agriculture.

The President introduced newly appointed ministers to the staff of these institutions wishing them an efficient work as well as expressed gratitude to the former heads of these structures for their activity, Karabakh president's press office said in a statement.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
