Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum preliminary results announced

The Kurdistan Independent High Referendum and Election Commission (IHREC), informed RIA Novosti news agency of Russia that the counting of 282 thousand votes, or about 9 percent of those who cast their ballots, show that more than 93 percent of those who participated in the Iraqi Kurdistan referendum voted for the independence of this region.

The IHREC spokesperson noted, however, that the results may change because the tallying of the votes is still in progress.

Official results will be announced on Thursday.

According to the latest data, the turnout for this referendum was about 3.3 million people, or 72.16 percent of the eligible voters.

All Iraqi citizens that are registered in Iraqi Kurdistan and the Kurdish territories outside its borders were eligible to take part in this plebiscite.