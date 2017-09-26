NYT: 6 White House advisers used private email accounts

At least six of President Trump’s closest advisers occasionally used private email addresses to discuss White House matters, The New York Times reported quoting current and former US officials.
As it was noted, Stephen Bannon, the former chief White House strategist, and Reince Priebus, the former chief of staff, also occasionally used private email addresses. Other advisers, including Gary Cohn and Stephen Miller, sent or received at least a few emails on personal accounts.
Ivanka Trump, the president’s elder daughter, who is married to Mr. Kushner, used a private account when she acted as an unpaid adviser in the first months of the administration, Newsweek reported.