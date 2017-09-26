News
Tuesday
September 26
News
UK official arriving in Armenia
11:26, 26.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, Sir Alan Duncan, the British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, will pay a visit to Armenia, from Tuesday to Thursday.

President Serzh Sargsyan will receive the UK official, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Duncan will meet separately with chairman Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly, and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

Edward Nalbandian and Alan Duncan are scheduled to hold talks on Wednesday; and as a result of these talks, the two ministers are expected to hold a joint news conference.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
