News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 26
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Azerbaijan prisoner in Karabakh does not want to write letter to relatives
12:01, 26.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) regularly visits the prisoners that are linked to the Karabakh conflict.

Communication officer of the ICRC Mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, Eteri Musayelyan, informed about the above-said commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the statements by the relatives of Azerbaijani citizen Dilgam Asgarov, who is serving a prison sentence in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

“According to its mandate, the ICRC visits persons under arrest to conduct a monitoring of their prison conditions, the conduct toward them, as well as with the aim that they are given the opportunity to establish contact with relatives,” noted Musayelyan. “However, the prisoner himself decides whether or not to make use of the opportunity given to him to always reply to the relatives’ letters. So, there are cases when the prisoner may not wish to write letter, and the ICRC respects the prisoner’s wish.”

Dilgam Asgarov’s brother on Monday complained that they have no information on Asgarov since March.

“They’re telling us that Dilgam doesn’t want to write letter, speak via video link,” he noted.

Azerbaijani citizens Shahbaz Guliyev (born in 1968), Dilgam Asgarov (born in 1960), and Hasan Hasanov—who was killed by the Armenian armed forces while rendering these saboteurs ineffective—had illegally crossed the NKR state border on June 29, 2014, and they were armed with weapons and ammunition. The three had entered the territory of the Shahumyan Region of Karabakh, and as spies, to collect information and carry out espionage.

On July 4, 2014, they had kidnapped and subsequently murdered Karabakh citizen Smbat Tsakanyan, 17, whose body was found on July 15, 2014, and with gunshot wounds, in a forest at the Shahumyan Region.

In addition, on the evening of July 11, 2014, Hasanov had killed Armenia capital city Yerevan resident Sargis Abrahamyan (born in 1971), and severely wounded Armenia’s Dzoraghbyur village resident Karine Davtyan, on the Vardenis-Karvachar Highway. Hasanov was armed and he resisted arrest; as a result, he was neutralized by the NKR special forces. Guliyev and Asgarov, on the other hand, were detained, and they faced trial in the NKR.

Asgarov was charged with espionage; unauthorized border trespass; kidnapping and violence against a minor, committed by an organized group; murder committed by an organized group motivated by ethnic hatred; and attempt of murder of two persons, committed by an organized group, motivated by ethnic hatred.

Guliyev was charged with espionage; unauthorized border trespass; kidnapping and violence against a minor, committed by an organized group; and murder committed by an organized group motivated by ethnic hatred.

And on December 29, 2014, the First Instance General Jurisdiction Court of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic sentenced Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev to life and 22 years, respectively, in prison.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Avetis Zargaryan who was wounded during April war is still recovering
Avetis Zargaryan has been in the hospital for a year and a half...
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 4,000 shots within one week
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues dictating the situation at the frontline…
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan again appeared in aggressor’s image in April 2016
The process toward resolving the Karabakh conflict has remained stagnant, since Azerbaijan acts against the calls by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs…
 Armenia FM: Islamic State’s “signature” is typical of Azerbaijan army
The Azerbaijani barbarism doesn’t leave a [room for] doubt that the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic people’s struggle for independence was just…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 1,500 shots within one week
The Artsakh defense army, however, fully controls the frontline…
 Azerbaijan fired 2500 shots toward Karabakh positions last week
The NKR Defense Army vanguard units continued carrying out their military watch...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news