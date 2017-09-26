Armenian exhibits displayed at Paris exhibition (PHOTOS)

An exhibition, entitled “The Birth of Christianity in the Middle East,” opened Monday at the Insitut du Monde Arabe (Arab World Institute) museum in Paris.
President Emmanuel Macron and his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, presided at the opening ceremony of this event.
The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem sent two Armenian manuscripts dating back to the 14th century plus an Armenian church altar curtain from 1798 to this exhibition.
This event reflects also on Armenian Genocide, as the Armenians’ subsequent settlement in Syria and Egypt is presented through pictures.