Global oil prices are down amid Iraqi Kurdistan referendum

The online transaction data shows that the world oil prices are declining at the London and New York stock exchanges, because traders are concerned over the possible halt of oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan, RIA Novosti reported.
Accordingly, the Futures’ Light Sweet Crude Oil (WTI) has dropped by 0.25% and made $52.09 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
And the December Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has decreased by 0.05% and reached $58.04 per barrel, at the London ICE Futures stock exchange.