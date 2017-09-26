Azerbaijan to be expelled from the Council of Europe?

Azerbaijan’s not carrying out the decisions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) may lead to its expulsion from the Council of Europe (CoE), wrote Kommersant newspaper of Russia.

According to the paper, the CoE Committee of Ministers is for the first time preparing a petition to submit to the ECtHR Grand Chamber, since the Azerbaijani authorities refuse to carry out the ECtHR decisions, and the procedure was launched against Azerbaijan.

Kommersant recalled that if a country violates Article 46 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, it may be expelled from the CoE.

Azerbaijani authorities refuse to release opposition activist Ilgar Mammadov, despite the ECtHR decision that his detention was unlawful and politically motivated.