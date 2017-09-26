News
Tuesday
September 26
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Analyst: Uncontrollable situation in region is quite possible due to Iraqi Kurdistan referendum
14:19, 26.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- An uncontrollable situation in the region is quite possible due to Iraqi Kurdistan referendum on independence, Armenian political analyst Ruben Mehrabyan told reporters on Tuesday.

Referring to the reaction of the international community, he noted that the US will try to exclude uncontrollable processes in the region. "Uncontrollable processes mean chaos, and the Middle East is not Europe. Chaos in the Middle East means humanitarian disaster, genocide," Mehrabyan said.

According to the analyst, the European Union also has such a position.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
