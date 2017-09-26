News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 26
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Armenia to hold IT conferences with Japanese and Canadian companies
13:44, 26.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – IT conferences with Japanese and Canadian companies will be held next week in Armenia.

The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

Also, he noted that the ArmTech technology congress and the DigiTec Expo will get underway in the country in the coming days. 

“I would like to invite you there to get familiarized with the accomplishments of our programmers and engineers working in Armenia and abroad,” Martirosyan added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The Hayrapetyan brothers from Russia win pan-Armenian contest of young scientists (PHOTO)
The contest was underway in a number of countries, and is supported by Ucom company in Armenia...
 Armenia PM has working breakfast with IT representatives (PHOTOS)
They discussed the avenues for a dynamic development of this sector…
 Apple reveals iPhone X (PHOTOS)
Apple has dropped the iPhone's famous home button …
 Apple introduces new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, made of aluminum and glass, come in silver, space gray and gold colors…
 PicsArt launches #VuyAman contest
Make sure to submit your image before September 17...
 PM: Armenia market is underestimated by Russia companies
Karapetyan received the Russian first deputy minister of industry and trade…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news