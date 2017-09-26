Armenia to hold IT conferences with Japanese and Canadian companies

YEREVAN. – IT conferences with Japanese and Canadian companies will be held next week in Armenia.

The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.

Also, he noted that the ArmTech technology congress and the DigiTec Expo will get underway in the country in the coming days.

“I would like to invite you there to get familiarized with the accomplishments of our programmers and engineers working in Armenia and abroad,” Martirosyan added.