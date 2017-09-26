CSTO general cannot even think that someone may fail to fulfill obligations

YEREVAN. – The head of the joint staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov does not admit so much as a thought that members of the organization may not fulfill their obligations.

Speking during a multimedia conference, Sidorov said the member countries have signed a treaty and adopted a charter.

“The fundamental difference between the CSTO and many others is that the member states have voluntarily committed themselves to provide assistance in the event that someone is threatened. To date, even in a nightmare, I cannot admit the idea that someone would fail to fulfill its obligations,” said Anatoly Sidorov