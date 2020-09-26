Dollar gains slight value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.04/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.15 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 564.85 (down by AMD 3.12), that of one British pound was AMD 643.92 (down by AMD 2.28), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.30 (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

To note, the euro had devalued by more than AMD 5 on Monday.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 260.74, AMD 19,893.98 and AMD 14,365.82, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.