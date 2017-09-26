Armenian lawmaker: Council of Europe’s decision on Azerbaijan was quite logical

YEREVAN. – The Council of Europe’s decision in relation to Azerbaijan was quite logical, head of Armenian delegation to PACE Arpine Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Earlier Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe warned the Azerbaijani government about the consequences for not fulfilling the verdict of the European Court of Human Rights.

Hovhannisyan, vice speaker of the Armenian parliament, emphasized that Azerbaijan had not released Ilgar Mammadov in contrast to the judgment of the European Court.

“During the debates on Azerbaijan at the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and in the Monitoring Committee, the wording was a subject of the discussion. At the proposal of one of the delegates, the resolution, that will be included in the agenda of October 10 meeting, will contain “to immediately release Ilgar Mammadov” phrase,” she explained, adding that the Council of Europe's executive body should take more effective measures.

She expressed the opinion that sanctions may be imposed on Baku, if the Azerbaijani authorities, in the end, do not dare to release Mammadov.

The Secretariat was instructed to prepare a draft interim resolution on the Ilgar Mammadov case which will give formal notice to Azerbaijan of Committee of Ministers' intention to submit to the European Court the issue of failure by the country to fulfill its obligation under Article 46 § 1 (failure to comply with the decision of the European Court) of the European Convention.

This article has never been applied in relation to the member states so far.