Tuesday
September 26
Karabakh President presents newly appointed heads
17:48, 26.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday visited the Ministry of Foreign affairs, State Service of Emergency Situations, and Shahumyan Regional Administration, and introduced the newly-appointed heads to these institutions.

Also, the President wished them productive work, and expressed gratitude to the former heads of the abovementioned agencies for their activities, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
