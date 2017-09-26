Karabakh President presents newly appointed heads

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Tuesday visited the Ministry of Foreign affairs, State Service of Emergency Situations, and Shahumyan Regional Administration, and introduced the newly-appointed heads to these institutions.
Also, the President wished them productive work, and expressed gratitude to the former heads of the abovementioned agencies for their activities, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.