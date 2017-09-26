OSCE PA special representative promises more efforts to solve Karabakh conflict

Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin promised not to spare efforts into findings solution to the Karabakh conflict.

During his meetings in Baku, Vigenin said next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the OSCE Minsk Group, and in this regard, the group composition may be reconsidered, APA reported.

“There is no progress in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the OSCE Minsk Group. In this regard, the composition of the Minsk Group may be reconsidered. The problem must always be kept in focus, not just in the case of ceasefire violations. I will do my own part for the conflict to be resolved. However, that is not enough. Not only OSCE Minsk Group members but other countries should also contribute to the settlement of the conflict. We ourselves, as parliamentarians, have to come up with certain initiatives and proposals,” he said.

He added that the OSCE PA considers the status quo on the conflict “unacceptable”.