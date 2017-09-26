News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 26
USD
478.04
EUR
564.85
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
564.85
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Armenia president receives Iraqi minister (PHOTO)
21:30, 26.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday received Iraqi Agriculture Minister, co-chairman of the Armenian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission Falah Hassan Zaidan, who arrived in Armenia to attend the regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

Armenian president asked the minister to convey his greetings to Iraqi President Fuad Masum and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, assuring that Armenia has been and would be on the side of Iraq in its fight against terrorism. The Armenian people, according to the president, had not forgotten that one hundred years ago Iraq provided shelter to the numerous children of the Armenian people who survived the Genocide.

The Iraqi official thanked for the warm welcome and conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister of his country to Serzh Sargsyan, stressing that they want to see peace, stability and development of Armenia and the friendly Armenian people.

Minister assured that Iraq is interested in deepening relations with Armenia and noted that his visit could be a good start for the implementation of the previously reached agreements, which would result in increase in trade turnover between the two countries.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
300 Azerbaijani nationals killed fighting for ISIS
Azerbaijan intelligence services are investigating reports that hundreds of the country’s nationals had been killed fighting for Islamic State in Iraq…
 Syrian foreign minister accuses Turkey and Israel of supporting terrorists
“Israel publicly intervened in the Syrian crisis and provided support to Takfir terrorist group...
 About 900 Azerbaijani citizens join ISIS terrorists
Most of them have been killed in counter-terrorism operations…
 Trump says US will stop Islamic extremism
The United States have achieved more against ISIS in the last eight months than it has in many, many years combined...
 Suicide attack kills 15 people in Nigeria
Women were the majority of those killed in the Monday morning attack and the toll is likely to rise…
 Iraqi authorities intend to expel 500 wives of ISIS fighters
At least 509 women and 813 children were detained after liberation of Iraq's second city Mosul…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news