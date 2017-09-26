Armenia president receives Iraqi minister (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday received Iraqi Agriculture Minister, co-chairman of the Armenian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission Falah Hassan Zaidan, who arrived in Armenia to attend the regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission.
Armenian president asked the minister to convey his greetings to Iraqi President Fuad Masum and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, assuring that Armenia has been and would be on the side of Iraq in its fight against terrorism. The Armenian people, according to the president, had not forgotten that one hundred years ago Iraq provided shelter to the numerous children of the Armenian people who survived the Genocide.
The Iraqi official thanked for the warm welcome and conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister of his country to Serzh Sargsyan, stressing that they want to see peace, stability and development of Armenia and the friendly Armenian people.
Minister assured that Iraq is interested in deepening relations with Armenia and noted that his visit could be a good start for the implementation of the previously reached agreements, which would result in increase in trade turnover between the two countries.