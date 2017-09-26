Switalski urges Armenia to prepare for visa-free travel today

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski urged the Armenian authorities not to wait and prepare today for the visa liberalization process between Armenia and the European Union.
Switalski touched upon visas during the discussion on the future of the Eastern Partnership program, emphasizing that the visa liberalization process is a great achievement, RFE/RL Armenian service reported.
The experience of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova shows that every country has to make many legislative and administrative changes to meet the requirements, he said, urging not to lose time.
“I hope that moment will come,” he added.
He briefly touched upon the new agreement to be signed between the European Union and Armenia in November, emphasizing that Brussels is positive about the deal.
“I believe that there will be some good news coming for Armenia from the Brussels summit,” Switalski said at a round-table discussion in Yerevan on Tuesday.
Ambassador Svitalsky emphasized that the EU's interest towards the Neighborhood Program is gradually growing, and it will also be noticeable during the summit.