Analyst: Creation of Kurdistan on Western Armenia territory is unrealistic

YEREVAN. – At this moment, the creation of a Kurdistan on the territory of Western Armenia seems unrealistic.

Karen Hovhannisyan, an expert in the Turkish-Kurdish conflict, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, he does not consider the formation of the “Great Kurdistan” possible.

“I don’t foresee such a thing, at least in the near future,” Hovhannisyan noted. “Of course, the Kurds in Turkey are in an active struggle to create their own autonomy.

“Actually, there is already a Kurdish autonomy, Rojava, in the territory of Syria, where elections are being held these days. By the way, Rojava expressed support to Iraqi Kurdistan. That is, it turns out that the Kurds of Iraq, Syria already have autonomy, whereas the Kurds of Turkey are [still] seeking for it.”

The analyst added, however, that as in the summer of 2016, Turkish authorities will use military force against both the civilian population and the Kurdish rebels.