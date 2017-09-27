News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 27
USD
478.04
EUR
564.85
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
564.85
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Armenia chemists use new method to create coating that protects from overheating in space
11:14, 27.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – With a new method, Armenian chemists have created a thermoregulation coating for spacecrafts; and the basis for this coating is willemite, which is a zinc silicate mineral .

Volodya Baghramyan, a researcher at the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that having discovered their designs with such materials, NASA specialists had contacted the institute.

Willemite coating is in high demand, since it reflects about 95 percent of the solar rays. And the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of Armenia has managed to significantly reduce its synthesis temperature, and therefore save energy when creating this coating.

The connecting elements for this coating were selected from the mountain minerals that are common in Armenia. 

This project was carried out through the International Science and Technology Center.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Elon Musk shares full-body photo of spacesuit
Musk said the suit had already been tested to double vacuum pressure...
 Trump plans to nominate new NASA chief
Ever since 2013, James Bridenstine—who turned 42 in June—represents the State of Oklahoma at the US House of Representatives...
 Iran successfully tests Simorgh satellite carrier
The launch was carried out by Imam Khomeini Space Center...
 NASA Space Apps Challenge 2017 opened in Armenia
Our country had invaluable achievements in astronomy…
 Astronaut Peggy Whitson sets record for being in space
US President Donald Trump congratulated the astronaut Peggy Whitson for setting a record of being in space…
 Space debris delay exploration
Tiny objects of just a few millimeters can cause enormous damage…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news