Armenia chemists use new method to create coating that protects from overheating in space

YEREVAN. – With a new method, Armenian chemists have created a thermoregulation coating for spacecrafts; and the basis for this coating is willemite, which is a zinc silicate mineral .

Volodya Baghramyan, a researcher at the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that having discovered their designs with such materials, NASA specialists had contacted the institute.

Willemite coating is in high demand, since it reflects about 95 percent of the solar rays. And the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of Armenia has managed to significantly reduce its synthesis temperature, and therefore save energy when creating this coating.

The connecting elements for this coating were selected from the mountain minerals that are common in Armenia.

This project was carried out through the International Science and Technology Center.