Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missile

Russia has test launched the Topol intercontinental ballistic missile, from Astrakhan Oblast (province).
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed that the information obtained from the launch of this missile will be used for creating effective means of air defense, reported TASS Russian News Agency.
According to the MOD, “The objective of the launch was to test the prospective military equipment of intercontinental ballistic missiles.”
The training combat part of this missile hit a conventional target in Kazakhstan.