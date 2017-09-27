News
Wednesday
September 27
News
Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missile
09:23, 27.09.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics


Russia has test launched the Topol intercontinental ballistic missile, from Astrakhan Oblast (province).

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed that the information obtained from the launch of this missile will be used for creating effective means of air defense, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

According to the MOD, “The objective of the launch was to test the prospective military equipment of intercontinental ballistic missiles.”

The training combat part of this missile hit a conventional target in Kazakhstan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
