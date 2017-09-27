News
Wednesday
September 27
News
Truck crashes into tunnel wall in Yerevan, driver dies on the spot (PHOTOS)
09:41, 27.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call, on Wednesday at 6:13am.

It was informed that a truck had turned over nearby a tunnel in capital city Yerevan, a person was affected, there was a fuel leakage, and rescuers were needed.

Two fire brigades and a special rescue squad were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that according to preliminary data, the truck had crashed into the tunnel wall nearby an intersection; and as a result, the driver, A. A. (born in 1972) had died on the spot.

Photos from Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
