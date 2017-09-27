Newspaper: Kuwait sheikh to invest several hundred million dollars in Armenia mining sector?

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman, National Assembly “Tsarukyan” Faction head, MP and businessman Gagik Tsarukyan, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah of Kuwait is in the Republic of Armenia (RA) since September 24, reported Zhamanak (Times) newspaper.
“According to the information, this is his second visit [to Armenia], which primarily has a practical and cognitive importance.
“Gagik Tsarukyan, who is hosting the sheikh in the RA, wishes to engage him in Armenia’s most promising—mining—sector, in exchange for several hundred million dollars of investment,” wrote Zhamanak.