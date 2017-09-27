News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 27
USD
478.04
EUR
564.85
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
564.85
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Car crashes into towing truck in Yerevan; 1 dead, 2 injured (PHOTOS)
11:36, 27.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Wednesday at 12:59am.

It was informed that two vehicles had collided in capital city Yerevan, there were affected and one person was stuck in one of these vehicles, and rescuers were needed.

Two fire brigades and a special rescue squad were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car—with driver Sargis M., 37—had crashed into a towing truck. As a result, car passengers Lilit H., 29, and Armine M.—about 9 years old—were taken to hospital, where physicians said Armine M.’s health condition was satisfactory.

Rescuers, however, removed the dead body of passenger Narine M., 58, from the car and handed it over to the ambulance staff.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Car hits pedestrian on Armenia motorway, he dies on the spot
The police and investigators are ascertaining his identity…
 Truck crashes into tunnel wall in Yerevan, driver dies on the spot (PHOTOS)
Two fire brigades and a special rescue squad were dispatched to the scene…
 Panic at London's Tower Hill Tube station as phone charger bursts into flames
Incident was not suspicious and a faulty mobile phone charger was to blame...
 Iran citizen illegally crosses Armenia-Turkey border
The Russian border guard department in Armenia has confirmed this information…
 Iran citizen detained on Armenia-Turkey border
The information on this incident has been transmitted to the National Security Service of Armenia…
 3 people stabbed near Armenia customs checkpoint
On the border with Iran…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news