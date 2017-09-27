Car crashes into towing truck in Yerevan; 1 dead, 2 injured (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Wednesday at 12:59am.

It was informed that two vehicles had collided in capital city Yerevan, there were affected and one person was stuck in one of these vehicles, and rescuers were needed.

Two fire brigades and a special rescue squad were dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car—with driver Sargis M., 37—had crashed into a towing truck. As a result, car passengers Lilit H., 29, and Armine M.—about 9 years old—were taken to hospital, where physicians said Armine M.’s health condition was satisfactory.

Rescuers, however, removed the dead body of passenger Narine M., 58, from the car and handed it over to the ambulance staff.