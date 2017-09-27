News
Guterres: Armenia and Azerbaijan presidents’ meeting will contribute to enhancing confidence among parties
12:09, 27.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, has issued a statement on behalf of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and with respect to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the recent meetings in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly between the Co-Chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group and the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.  He supports the work of the Co-Chairs to de-escalate tensions and reinvigorate the negotiation process.

“The Secretary-General hopes that the planned summit meeting at the Presidential level would contribute to enhancing confidence and fostering the necessary political will among the parties to find peaceful compromise solutions to the key outstanding issues,” reads the statement attributable to the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
