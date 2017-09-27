PM: Armenia has all prerequisites for becoming regional IT center

YEREVAN. – Armenia has considerable competitive advantages in the information technology (IT) sector, as compared with the countries in the region and elsewhere.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday noted the above-said in his address at the official opening of ArmTech ‘17 Congress, the 10th Global Armenian High Tech Business Conference in capital city Yerevan.

“The Government of the Republic of Armenia (…) underscores this sector,” Karapetyan said, in particular. “Armenia has recorded considerable progress in the domain of information and high technology development, and it has all the necessary prerequisites and potential for becoming a [respective] regional center and key player.”

In the PM’s words, the Armenian government and the private sector are jointly implementing numerous such programs with success, and this promotes Armenia’s stable positioning on the global technology map.

“[Armenia’s] cooperation with supranational companies is noteworthy,” Karapetyan added. “Statistics show that about 100 companies are created annually in the domain.”

Also, the Premier stressed that training and retraining of quality technology sector personnel is also among the key tasks of the Armenian government.

In addition, Karen Karapetyan highlighted the fact that ArmTech ‘17 Congress will focus on cybersecurity.