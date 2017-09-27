News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 27
USD
478.03
EUR
561.69
RUB
8.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.03
EUR
561.69
RUB
8.22
Show news feed
PM: Armenia has all prerequisites for becoming regional IT center
14:15, 27.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Armenia has considerable competitive advantages in the information technology (IT) sector, as compared with the countries in the region and elsewhere.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Wednesday noted the above-said in his address at the official opening of ArmTech ‘17 Congress, the 10th Global Armenian High Tech Business Conference in capital city Yerevan.

“The Government of the Republic of Armenia (…) underscores this sector,” Karapetyan said, in particular. “Armenia has recorded considerable progress in the domain of information and high technology development, and it has all the necessary prerequisites and potential for becoming a [respective] regional center and key player.”

In the PM’s words, the Armenian government and the private sector are jointly implementing numerous such programs with success, and this promotes Armenia’s stable positioning on the global technology map.

“[Armenia’s] cooperation with supranational companies is noteworthy,” Karapetyan added. “Statistics show that about 100 companies are created annually in the domain.”

Also, the Premier stressed that training and retraining of quality technology sector personnel is also among the key tasks of the Armenian government.

In addition, Karen Karapetyan highlighted the fact that ArmTech ‘17 Congress will focus on cybersecurity.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia to hold IT conferences with Japanese and Canadian companies
Also, the ArmTech technology congress and the DigiTec Expo will get underway in the country in the coming days…
 The Hayrapetyan brothers from Russia win pan-Armenian contest of young scientists (PHOTO)
The contest was underway in a number of countries, and is supported by Ucom company in Armenia...
 Armenia PM has working breakfast with IT representatives (PHOTOS)
They discussed the avenues for a dynamic development of this sector…
 Apple reveals iPhone X (PHOTOS)
Apple has dropped the iPhone's famous home button …
 Apple introduces new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, made of aluminum and glass, come in silver, space gray and gold colors…
 PicsArt launches #VuyAman contest
Make sure to submit your image before September 17...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news