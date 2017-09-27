News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 27
USD
478.04
EUR
564.85
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
564.85
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Sahakyan: Argentinean Armenian community has always played active role in assisting Karabakh
13:08, 27.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday received a group of representatives from the Armenian community of Argentina, and led by chairman Arturo Gedikian of the Buenos Aires Chapter of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).

Welcoming the compatriots on the Artsakh soil, the President highlighted their participation in the “What Are You Doing for Artsakh?” movement, considering it an exemplary manifestation of patriotism, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Sahakyan stressed that the Argentinean Armenian community has always played an active role in assisting Artsakh, and expressed a conviction that such visits will contribute to further cementing ties between this segment of the Armenian diaspora and the NKR.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President presents newly appointed heads
The Ministry of Foreign affairs, State Service of Emergency Situations, and Shahumyan Regional Administration…
 Karabak's Chartar city and France's Decines-Charpieu city sign declaration of friendship
Decines-Charpieu became the 8th among French cities to establish friendly relations with the cities of the Republic of Artsakh...
 Karabakh president receives philanthropist Alec Baghdasaryan
Issues related to implementation of various programs in Artsakh were discussed...
 Artsakh president introduces new ministers
The President introduced newly appointed ministers to the staff of these institutions...
 Lithuanian blogger: Azerbaijani black lists do not frighten tourists coming to Karabakh (PHOTO)
“I was fascinated by people living in Karabakh...
 Karabakh President specifies new government makeup, appoints ministers
Bako Sahakyan on Monday signed several respective decrees…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news