Sahakyan: Argentinean Armenian community has always played active role in assisting Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday received a group of representatives from the Armenian community of Argentina, and led by chairman Arturo Gedikian of the Buenos Aires Chapter of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).

Welcoming the compatriots on the Artsakh soil, the President highlighted their participation in the “What Are You Doing for Artsakh?” movement, considering it an exemplary manifestation of patriotism, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Sahakyan stressed that the Argentinean Armenian community has always played an active role in assisting Artsakh, and expressed a conviction that such visits will contribute to further cementing ties between this segment of the Armenian diaspora and the NKR.