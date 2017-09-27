UK minister on Azerbaijani Laundromat: If there are accusations, they must be investigated

YEREVAN. – Armenian lawmakers asked British minister of state for Europe Sir Alan Duncan about the UK's reaction to “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – an unpcendented corruption scandal involving Azerbaijan and some British companies.
Member of Tsarukyan bloc Naira Zohrabyan asked the minister whether the British government would investigate the reports presented by a number of foreign media outlets, including The Guardian newspaper, that also involved the British lawmakers.
In turn, Sir Duncan said the Conservative party has been targeted by The Guardian newspaper for over 40 years. This is the reason it was not their favorite newspaper, but it is famous for strong investigations both on internal and international topics.
There is a difference between the activities of the minister and the deputy of the parliament, the minister said, adding that the Cabinet members have to distance themselves from the activities of parliamentarians. Nevertheless, Duncan said he highly appreciates what Armenian MP say about the investigation of the publications. He added that he had not seen the names of British lawmakers in this scandal, but admitted that if there are accusations, they should be investigated.
Vice speaker of the Armenian parliament, Arpine Hovhannisyan, in turn, emphasized: “We will continue our investigations, with or without The Guardian.”